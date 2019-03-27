Freeform is not messing around when it comes to their commitment to their brand of authentic storytelling. In a new brand-narrative video, an inclusive group of people recite a letter that starts: “Dear Society, This is a break-up. Baby, we’re moving on. You’ve always been self-centered. You’ve always been telling us what to do and…you’re kind of dick.”

The video appropriately titled “Dear Society, We’re Breaking Up” continues Freeform’s mantra of “A Little Forward” and pushes the envelope more when it comes to people standing up and being unapologetic for where they come from, who they love, and how they look. It very much speaks to Freeform’s growing brand of series like grown-ish, Good Trouble, Shadowhunters and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger which have moved the needle when it comes to challenging outdated societal standards and reevaluating the landscape of cultural norms.

With their shows, Freeform has been leading the charge for people to stand up, speak out and celebrate marginalized groups, painting authentic narratives. The new campaign, which also includes the tagline “It’s Not Us, It’s You”, is a blunt way to champion the power of youth culture and inclusion on and off screen.