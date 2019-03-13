Free Solo, the Oscar-winning Best Doc Feature about soloist climber Alex Honnold, will begin streaming today on Hulu, the streamer announced.

“Free Solo is a true masterpiece that combines awe-inspiring camerawork with the kind of authentic storytelling that Hulu viewers love,” said Lisa Holme, VP of Content Acquisition at Hulu. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with our friends at National Geographic Documentary Films to add this extraordinary film to the growing slate of award-winning documentaries available on Hulu.”

The film, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and filmed by photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, Free Solo chronicles Honnold as he prepares to climb – sans rope – El Capitan, the 3,200-foot peak in Yosemite National Park.

The doc debuted at the Telluride Film Festival and has since played at more than 30 film festivals around the world. Hulu says Free Solo is the second highest-grossing documentary of 2018 in the United States. In addition to the Oscar, Free Solo‘s honors include a BAFTA for Best Documentary Feature, an ACE award for Best Documentary and PGA and DGA nominations, among others.

Free Solo marks the most recent in a batch of critically lauded docs to launch on Hulu, including RBG and Three Identical Strangers.