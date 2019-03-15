Freddie Prinze Jr. (24) is set as a lead opposite Kennedy McMann in the CW’s untitled Nancy Drew pilot inspired by the classic mysteries about the brilliant young sleuth. The project hails from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Written/executive produced by Noga Landau, Schwartz and Savage and directed by Larry Teng, the untitled Nancy Drew project centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

Prinze will play Nancy’s dad, Carson Drew, a dynamic attorney who has become estranged from Nancy following the recent death of his beloved wife. But his attempts to reconnect with his daughter run aground when Nancy’s murder investigation reveals unsettling secrets from Carson’s own past.

In the 2007 movie starring Emma Roberts as Nancy Drew, Carson Drew was played by Tate Donovan.

In addition to McMann, Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon are set as series regulars in the pilot, on which Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

Prinze Jr. recently wrapped shooting a role as one of the two male leads on CBS comedy pilot I Mom So Hard from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Michelle Nader, Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars) and Warner Bros. TV. His other recent TV credits include voice roles in Star Wars Rebels and Robot Chicken. He’s repped by Gersh Agency, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Jared Levine.