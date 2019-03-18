EXCLUSIVE: Musician Moby is set to compose original music for Invisible Tango, the new Geffen Playhouse production directed by Oscar-nominated producer Frank Marshall that puts magician Helder Guimarães front and center. The one-man show is set to premiere May 7 and run through June 16 at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater in Los Angeles.

Helder Guimarães Courtesy of Geffen

Guimarães’s show will explore the nature of secrets and how far we are willing to go to discover them. In the midst of the information age and our culture of over-sharing, Guimarães challenges our interaction with the unknown and explores how we can embrace the magic of wonder and mystery. He previously took the Geffen stage in 2012 with his two-man show Nothing To Hide with Derek DelGaudio and directed by Neil Patrick Harris. The show was extended four times in Los Angeles before it moved to New York. Moby admits he is a fan of magic, making him a musical match for the show.

“Magic has always fascinated me and yes, for the record, I am a believer,” Moby said in a statement to Deadline. “When I was approached to work with Frank and Helder, both genius illusionists in their own right, it wasn’t a matter of if, but when. The audience is going to experience an intimate, symbiotic relationship between the sounds and the visuals, and not one sense will be left to its own devices.”

Marshall, who brought us iconic films such as Jurassic World, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Goonies, and Back to the Future, has worked on stage productions before including the Jimmy Buffet musical Escape to Margaritaville.

Moby studied classical music but rose to fame after in teh house music scene in the late ’80s and early ’90s. His music has been featured in many feature films such as Michael Mann’s Heat and The Bourne Identity. He also scored Richard Kelly’s 2007 movie Southland Tales. His memoir, And Then It Fell Apart, will be released June 11 and is a follow up to Porcelain: A Memoir. He has worked closely with various charities including the Humane Society, Mercy For Animals, and the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function. In 2007, he launched mobygratis, which provides free music for independent filmmakers.