The title Framing John DeLorean can be taken at least two ways – framing as in setting someone up for a fall, and framing as in putting in context. This new trailer for the film, making its world premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival, illustrates how directors Don Argott & Sheena M. Joyce intend to accomplish the latter.

Combining archival footage with a more traditional biopic approach featuring Alec Baldwin sporting massive, jet-black eyebrows and a mop of gray hair, Framing John DeLorean is the first feature film about a man whose name dominated headlines in the 1980s. Here’s how Sundance Selects describes it: “For the first time, Framing John DeLorean recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world, and his shocking fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring Alec Baldwin, Framing John DeLorean is a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream.”

The hybrid-style film was written by Tamir Ardon, Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, and along with Baldwin stars Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones, Dana Ashbrook, Josh Cooke and Sean Cullen. Producers are Tamir Ardon and Don Argott, with Nate Bolotin exec producing.

Sundance Select’s Framing John DeLorean will have its world premiere at the Tribeca fest (April 24 to May 5) and open in theaters and VOD June 7.

Check out the trailer above.