Another top Fox executive is leaving in the first wave of layoffs following the completion of the Disney-Fox deal. Greg Meidel, president of Twentieth Television, is out. He is the first high-level TV departure post-merger. The distribution operations of Disney and Fox were expected to be especially hard hit by the consolidation, both on the film and TV side. His departure joins today’s exit of Fox International Distribution President Andrew Cripps.

Meidel had been a Fox veteran and was named to the top Twentieth TV post in 2009. For the past decade, he’d had a dual role: overseeing Fox’s TV distribution business, which moved to Disney in the transaction, as well as MyNetworkTV, which stayed behind at Fox.

During his tenure at Twentieth Television, Meidel shepherded such big off-network syndication sale deals as Modern Family’s rich pact with USA Network, the groundbreaking deal with FX for The Simpsons and high-profile deals for Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

Meidel returned to the Fox fold as President of MyNetwork TV in January 2007. He previously was President of Twentieth from 1992-95.