EXCLUSIVE: Fox Searchlight’s TV division has made a key hire, naming Jennifer Gonsky as head of business affairs. She starts immediately, reporting to Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents of Production for Film and Television David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield who launched Fox Searchlight Television last April and will oversee the unit, which soon will be part of Disney as part of that company’s acquisition of Fox assets.

Gonsky comes from Netflix where she served as director original series. It marks her return to the Fox fold. Gonsky spent 11 years at FX, rising to SVP, Business and Legal Affairs, before she left for Netflix in 2016.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to Fox Searchlight Television. She brings with her a deep knowledge and understanding of the business affairs landscape gained from her unique experience across the industry. She is a brilliant addition to our growing studio,” said Greenfield and Greenbaum.

During her tenure at Netflix, Gonsky worked on such series as The Chronicles of Narnia and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and The Politician. She was instrumental in making Murphy’s overall deal. As SVP, Business and Legal Affairs for FX and Fox Cable, Gonsky worked on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Americans, among other series.

Less than a year-old, Fox Searchlight TV has put together an initial slate of projects with talent including Alex Garland, Simon Beaufoy, Darren Aronofsky, Mike Cahill, Bret McKenzie, Sarah Adina Smith, Lenny Abrahamson, Catherine Hardwicke, Broken Lizard, Tamara Jenkins, Yorgos Lanthimos, Keira Knightley and Chris Rock.

Searchlight Television produces original material and mines the studio’s library of feature films for adaptation in broadcast television, cable and streaming with forays into scripted series, limited series, documentaries and more.

In the Fox portfolio, Searchlight TV is one of several production divisions focused on premium fare for cable and streaming networks, including Hulu and Fox 21 TV Studios, which is part of 20th Century Fox Television.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Fox Searchlight Television,” Gonsky said. “Matthew and David are the best in the business, and I’m excited to collaborate with this incredibly passionate team who are working to bring the same high-quality projects and dynamic storytelling that Searchlight Pictures is known for to television audiences.”