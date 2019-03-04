Fox Searchlight Pictures has acquired Sew Torn, the new short film by 18-year-old writer-director Freddy Macdonald. The short is Macdonald’s fifth, and will be made available on Fox Searchlight social media channels.

“Freddy Macdonald is a very promising filmmaker with a fresh and confident storytelling style. We’re thrilled to get this short film in front of audiences worldwide,” said Fox Searchlight Pictures’ Chairmen Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula.

The Zurich-based, Los Angeles-born Macdonald, said Fox Searchlight, “combines a unique and surprising blend of American cinema starring European actors in Swiss locales.” Sew Torn is a tale of a seamstress, her thread, and a deal gone bad. The film stars Dagna Litzenberger-Vinet, Cor Boersma, and Thomas Douglas.

The film was produced by Macdonald and executive produced by Peter Spears (Call Me By Your Name).

“Having worked with Dagna, Cor, and Thomas, and my cinematographer Sebastian Klinger on a number of shorts over the past three years, I am so pleased that their hard work – their journey with me – has culminated with Sew Torn joining the Fox Searchlight family,” Macdonald said.