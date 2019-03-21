Fox president of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine, her co-president Kevin Campbell and the division’s chief creative officer Tony Sella will all be exiting the company now that merger of Disney and Fox is complete.

They are the latest big names to emerge as layoffs are underway after the $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox assets by Disney was made official early Wednesday morning. Hundreds of layoffs are expected; earlier today, Fox distribution veterans Chris Aronson and Andrew Cripps were also laid off.

Levine had been president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at Twentieth Century Fox Film since October 2016. She had been a Fox exec before and rejoined after a stint as chief marketing officer at HBO where she helped launch Game of Thrones and True Detective. At Fox, she led campaigns for Hidden Figures, The Greatest Showman, Deadpool 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Campbell was named co-president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing in a 2017 return to the studio and most recently spearheaded the Oscar campaign for Bohemian Rhapsody. He had been in Fox executive marketing roles from 2005-2008 before as stint as Head of Marketing at Amblin Partners.

Sella, another Fox veteran, worked on more than 400 films including the Avatar, X-Men, Planet of the Apes and Ice Age franchises, which together grossed more than $20 billion at the box office. In 2013 he and Fox Network Group formed the All City joint venture creating campaigns for Pepsi/Empire among others. He had returned as Worldwide Chief Content Officer at TCFF last year.