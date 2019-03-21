20th Century Fox EVP of Corporate Communications Dan Berger, who returned to the studio at the start of 2017, is also unfortunately pink-slipped due to the Disney cuts.

Berger helped navigate a few tricky issues during his tenure on the lot, December 2017 being quite the month with not only news of Disney’s acquisition of Fox, but the firing of Bryan Singer off Bohemian Rhapsody and the news surrounding that title back then (which the pic triumphed over in the end with four Oscars wins and near $880M WW box office).

Berger came to Fox from DreamWorks Animation where he had been Head of Corporate Communications, and handled the news surrounding the studio’s sale to NBCUniversal. Prior Berger spent nine years at 21st Century Fox in a variety of senior communications roles including Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. From 2009 to 2013, he was Vice President of Communications for News Corporation – 21st Century Fox’s corporate predecessor – and previously served as VP of Corporate Communications for Fox Interactive Media, the parent company of News Corporation’s digital businesses.

Prior to DWA, Berger served stints at Yahoo!, and New York-based PR firms including Edelman Worldwide and GCI Group.