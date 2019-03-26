Empire broadcaster Fox and studio 20th Century Fox TV have released a statement following the dismissal of charges against Jussie Smollett.

“Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed,” 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment said in the statement.

The Illinois state attorney’s office today announced that all criminal charges against the Empire star had been dropped and his record cleared. Smollett was arrested on multiple felony charges last month for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack against himself in the early morning of January 29.

Shortly after his arrest and subsequent charges, producers dropped the actor, who plays the openly gay Jamal Lyon on the hit Fox series Empire from the final two episodes of the fifth season. Fox did not address his status on the series in today’s statement.

Smollett also was accused of sending a threatening letter to himself, which was received at Cinespace Studios a week before the alleged attack. A federal investigation into the letter will continue because it’s a different jurisdiction and involves the U.S. mail.

Smollett, who adamantly and consistently denied the accusations against him, today told reporters in a news conference following the Chicago court hearing, “I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one.”