The swath of layoffs at 20th Century Fox Film last week after the studio’s mega-merger with Disney officially took effect included Kieran Breen, who was president of International Marketing, and EVP Global Marketing Strategy Britta Gampper, Deadline has learned.

They were part of the pink-slips on March 21 that hit the film division hard. In marketing alone, Fox president of Worldwide Marketing Pam Levine, her co-president Kevin Campbell and the division’s chief creative officer Tony Sella were all laid off as Fox’s film assets were absorbed into Disney as part of the $71.3 billion acquisition.

Also among the Fox exits on that most difficult day on the Culver City lot: domestic distribution president Chris Aronson; international distribution head Andrew Cripps; consumer products chief Jim Fielding; EVP Corporate Communications Dan Berger; Heather Phillips, EVP and head of domestic publicity; Mike Dunn, president of product strategy and consumer business development; Bob Cohen, EVP Legal Affairs and EVP Fox Stage Productions; and Michelle Marks, SVP Media Promotions.

UK native Breen had been responsible for strategy, research, media, digital, publicity, creative and promotions for all Fox, Fox Animation, Fox 2000, and Regency movies in all territories outside the U.S. He had joined fox as UK marketing director in 2000 and moved to L.A. in 2006 to take the role of EVP International Marketing. He was promoted to President of International Marketing in 2014.

Gampper exited after a 22-year career at Fox, most recently as EVP under Levine and Campbell. She joined Fox Germany in 1997 and transitioned to an international role in Los Angeles in 2000 where she helped build the international theatrical strategy team under Breen.

The pair’s campaigns included for the likes of Avatar and the Star Wars, Alien, Planet of the Apes and X-Men franchises among others.