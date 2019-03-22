Fox Corp., which is still in its initial days as a stand-alone company after the close of the historic Disney deal, has appointed Jeff A. Taylor as EVP and Chief Litigation Counsel.

Taylor will report to Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet D. Dinh. He will oversee litigation, labor and employment, content protection and compliance for all of the company’s operations. The company sold its film and TV studios as well as assets like Star India, National Geographic and FX Networks to Disney in the $71.3 billion transaction that closed Wednesday. The assets remaining behind at Fox Corp., which Taylor will oversee, include the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Television Stations and multi-platform assets.

“Jeff’s decades of leadership experience in corporate and government roles coupled with his successful track record of creating, implementing and upholding rigorous compliance policies make him the ideal addition to Fox,” Dinh said. “He will be an invaluable leader of the law and policy team as Fox continues to grow and evolve.”

Taylor most recently served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for General Motors Co, where he was responsible for the company’s ethics and compliance program. Before joining General Motors in 2015, Taylor was the General Counsel of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. From 2006 to 2009, Taylor served as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia and began his career as an Assistant United States Attorney in San Diego.