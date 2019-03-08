ABC’s Shondaland drama For the People (0.6, 3.2M) started its second season moved to 10 PM Thursday, dropping 25% from year-ago series launch in the demo but up 20% compared with its Season 1 finale.

The network’s 9 PM drama Station 19 (1.0, 5.38M) returned from 16-week break by matching its best demo rating since mid-October but down two-tenths from November’s fall finale, which had been a Grey’s Anatomy crossover.

At 8 PM, opposite an original The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s (1.5, 6.61M) was the night’s top non-CBS show but down from last week’s demo 1.6 which, in turn, was down from the 1.7 of two weeks ago.

NBC’s Season 2 start of A.P. Bio (0.5, 1.88M) tied its demo low, at 8:30 PM. At 9 PM, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.6, 1.99M) hit a season low. But returning 8 PM Superstore (0.8, 3.07M) ticked up from fall’s last outing, and 9:30 PM’s Will & Grace (0.7, 2.63M) upticked too, equaling its best showing in a month.

At 10 PM NBC repeated Law & Order; SVU (0.5, 2.48M).

CBS won every half hour of Thursday primetime, both in total viewers and the key demos, led by The Big Bang Theory (2.1, 12.78M) and Young Sheldon (1.7, 11.51M). Big Bang, while leading the night in both metrics, equaled a season demo low.

Mom (1.2, 8.4M), Fam (0.9, 5.72M) and 10 PM’s S.W.A.T. (0.9, 5.57M) held steady week to week.

CBS (1.3, 8.26M) outlapped competitors in both metrics for the primetime night. Closest competitor was ABC (1.0, 5.06M). Fox (0.6, 2.52M) and NBC (0.6, 2.42M) tied for No. 3 in the demo. CW (0.3, 1.076M) followed