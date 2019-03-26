EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features is giving the film treatment to New York Times bestseller Carrie and Me, the memoir from multi-hyphenate Hollywood icon Carol Burnett written as a tribute to her late daughter Carrie Hamilton. Brothers Ian and Eshom Nelms have been brought on to adapt the screenplay. Burnett is producing the project via her Mabel Cat Productions company along with Tina Fey and Eric Gurian under their production company banner Little Stranger, and I, Tonya screenwriter and producer Steven Rogers.

Simon & Schuster

Published in 2013, the novel shares intimate details of Carrie’s life as the daughter of one of the most beloved figures on television and in film. Burnett opens up about her daughter’s journey from teenage drug addiction to her sober adult life where she found happiness and success as an actress and a writer before her untimely passing from cancer at age 38.

The film will follow the highs and lows of Burnett’s life as a working mother, actress, and producer – all told through her relationship with her daughter Carrie.

Little Stranger’s Jeff Richmond will serve as executive producer.

The Nelms brothers most recently wrote and directed the indie film Small Town Crime, which premiered at SXSW 2017 and was later released in theaters via Saban Films. They are repped by ICM Partners, Ilene Feldman Management, LBI Entertainment and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine.

Burnett is repped by Gersh, Media Four, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Fey by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP; and Rogers by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.