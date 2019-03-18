Florence Pugh is about to get some red in her ledger. Deadline has confirmed that the Fighting With My Family star is in talks to join Scarlett Johansson in the forthcoming — and long overdue — Black Widow stand-alone movie at Marvel Studios.

Details about the film have been kept under wraps, so Pugh’s role in the film remains a mystery. The film will will focus on Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) who was first introduced in Iron Man 2 in 2010. Deadline reported last year that the stand-alone superhero pic about the Russian spy-turned-Avenger was in the works. Cate Shortland closed the deal to direct the movie last year as well. This will be the second female-fronted MCU pic after Captain Marvel which is currently killing it at the box office.

In addition to the aforementioned Fighting With My Family, which made its world premiere at Sundance, Pugh flexed her espionage muscles in AMC’s The Little Drummer Girl. She can be seen in Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming adaptation of Little Women alongside Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep. She also stars in the Ari Aster horror Midsommar which opens in theaters Aug. 9.

Pugh is repped by WME.