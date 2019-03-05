Eric Bilitch’s coming of age film, Locating Silver Lake from Gunpowder & Sky will hit all digital platforms including iTunes on March 22.

The Josh Peck and Finn Wittrock feature made its world premiere at Cinequest Film Festival and its International premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival and went on to play the Newport Beach Film Festival, Calgary International Film Festival, Phoenix Film Festival, and many others.

Locating Silver Lake follows recent college grad Daniel (Josh Peck), a brokenhearted aspiring writer, without a dime or connections, who heads to Los Angeles in the hopes of a new beginning. He quickly gets immersed into two very different worlds – one young, provocative and alluring; the other rooted in diversity, community and loyalty – both with their own unique appeals, advantages and dangers. Through his new experiences, he realizes who he is and where he belongs.

Aubrey Peeples, Amaury Nolasco, Valerie Cruz, Zelda Williams, and Robbie A. Kay also star. Deborah Del Prete (The Wedding Planner, Ender’s Game) of Coronet Films produced. EPs include financier Visionary Media Group Ron Zamber and David Polemeni along with Doug Bilitch, Eric Bilitch, Monica Raymund and Wittrock. Wittrock is repped by CAA, Weissenbach Management and Relevant. Peck is represented by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment. Bilitch is represented by Cohesive Entertainment Group.