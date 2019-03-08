EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones alum Finn Jones, coming off playing the title character in Iron Fist, has been tapped as the lead in Fox’s crime drama pilot Prodigal Son.

The project, from Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros TV, has assembled a formidable central cast that also includes Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young.

Written by Feder and Sklaver and directed by Lee Toland Krieger, Prodigal Son is described as a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and darkly comedic tone. It centers on Malcolm Bright (Jones), who has a gift. He knows how killers think, how their minds work. Why? His father Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst — a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon.” That’s why Bright is the best criminal psychologist around; murder is the family business. He will use his twisted genius and razor-sharp instincts as a forensic profiler to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother (Young), annoyingly normal sister, a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses.

Fox

Intelligent but deeply damaged, Malcolm has a self-deprecating sense of humor and a surprising level of compassion.

Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts co-star in the pilot, which Fedak and Sklaver executive produce with Krieger, Berlanti Prods’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Warner Bros TV produces with studio-based Berlanti Prods. Fox Entertainment is a co-producer.

British actor Jones starred as Danny Rand/Iron Fist on Netflix’s Marvel drama series Iron Fist, which ran for two seasons. He also reprised the character in Netflix/Marvel’s The Defenders limited series and in Luke Cage. Before his Marvel superhero stint, Jones recurred as Loras Tyrell on HBO’s mega hit Game of Thrones. He is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown in the UK, and manager Nicholas Bernheim.

Jones joins fellow another star of a Netflix Marvel series, Mike Coulter, who also booked a broadcast pilot, CBS’ Evil.