The Practice alum Steve Harris is returning to the legal beat. He and Melia Kreiling (Tyrant) are set to co-star opposite Kim Cattrall in Filthy Rich, Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and to be directed by Taylor based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy that revolves around two strong, sharp women, Margaret (Cattrall) and Ginger (Kreiling), who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

Cattrall plays Margret Monroe and Gerald McRaney plays her husband Eugene Monroe; they are a Christian powerhouse couple. Harris will play Franklin Lee, the Monroe family lawyer and a suit at the Sunshine Network.

Kreiling will portray Ginger Sweet, a beautiful and fierce woman with business savvy, who grew up dirt poor in Vegas.

In addition to McRaney and Cattrall, Harris and Kreiling join previously announced series regulars Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Aguilar and Mark L. Young.

Taylor is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler.

Harris starred for eight seasons on The Practice, playing attorney Eugene Young. The role earned him two Emmy nominations. He recently recurred on ABC’s The Crossing. Harris is repped by ICM Partners, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Stuart Rosenthal at Bloom Hergott.

Kreiling is known for her role as Daliyah on Tyrant. Her recent TV credits include Salvation and a recurring role on The Last Tycoon. She’s repped by CAA, Piers Nimmo Management in the UK and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.