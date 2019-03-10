EXCLUSIVE: David Denman (Outcast) and Olivia Macklin (LA to Vegas) are set as series regulars opposite Kim Cattrall, Melia Kreiling and Corey Cott in Filthy Rich, Fox’s soapy drama pilot from The Help writer-director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and to be directed by Taylor based on the New Zealand series, Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy that revolves around two strong, sharp women — Margaret (Cattrall) and Ginger (Kreiling) — who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town but becoming part of the family empire.

Denman will play Reverend Paul Luke Thomas, the beloved, popular, influential and ambitious minister at the Sunshine Network.

Macklin will portray Becky Monroe, Eric Monroe’s (Cott) prim, snooty wife.

Gerald McRaney, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar, Mark L. Young and Steve Harris also star.

Denman will next be seen starring opposite Elizabeth Banks in Sony feature Brightburn. Denman also starred in Puzzle, which premiered at Sundance last year. On the television side, he most recently appeared as Mark Holter in Cinemax’s horror drama Outcast. He is repped by UTA, Berwick & Kovacik and Schreck Rose.

Macklin was a series regular on Fox comedy series LA to Vegas and also recurred heavily on HBO’s The Young Pope. On the big screen she was most recently seen as the lead in Radium Girls. Macklin is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, AC Management and Ryan LeVine of Jackoway Austen Tyerman