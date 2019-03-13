EXCLUSIVE: A24, IAC and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing a film adaptation of the four-time Tony-winning play The Humans by Stephen Karam. Beanie Feldstein, Jayne Houbyshell (reprising her Tony-winning role), Richard Gilkins, Amy Schumer and Steven Yeun will star. Karam will adapt and direct the film version of this play.

Scott Rudin Productions also produced the play on Broadway and will produce the film.

Rudin and Bush produced Lady Bird, Eighth Grade and the upcoming Uncut Gems and First Cow.