UPDATE, 9:32 AM: Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were arrested this morning by law enforcement for their involvement in a bribery scheme to get their children into elite colleges.

The two actors were taken into custody with 11 other LA locals today as a scathing indictment was unsealed in federal court in Boston, I’ve learned. The actors and the other are expected to appear in court here in DTLA this afternoon on charges to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Among 33 parents and 17 others under indictment, the charges could see the Desperate Housewives and Fuller House actors behind bars for up to five years.

PREVIOUSLY, 8:37 AM: (UPDATED with information from law enforcement press conference) Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin knowingly broke the law trying to get their kids into top tier colleges, according to the FBI and the U.S Attorney’s office for the district of Massachusetts.

The Desperate Housewives and Fuller House actors were named among a group of 33 parents who paid millions in bribes to coaches at Ivy League schools like Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, Yale and USC so their children could gain admission as recruited athletes – even if they weren’t actually athletes.

The just unsealed March 6 indictment (read it here) notes that with the exception of a single USC administrator, the schools themselves were not part of the scam by the William Singer-run Key Worldwide Foundation. Posing as “donations” from the parents, the illegal activity by the non-profit also included hiring other individuals to write admission exams for the potential students. Singer and a number of school coaches are scheduled to plead guilty today to racketerring and other charges in the year-long elite “Operation Varsity Blues” bust.

Officially Huffman and Loughlin are being charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, according to the unsealed indictment. It is unclear at this junction if the actors have officially been arrested, though warrants have been issued. Macy has not been charged by the feds, it seems.

The charges hold as much as five years jail time. However, based on their past records or lack there of, how much actual time behind bars Huffman and Loughlin could see in sentencing is unclear right now.

The American Crime actor and her Shameless star William Macy “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000,” says the 200-page indictment filed in Boston, “to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” That fraud included paying an individual who “controlled” a LA SAT testing center to fix her daughter’s incorrect exam answers. That effort led to a massive increase in the daughter’s SAT score.

Noting that there are RICO Act obtained tape recordings of the actor participating in the scheme, the filing damningly goes on to note that “Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

“This should be a warning to others, you can’t pay to play, you can’t lie and cheat to get ahead because you will get caught,” said the Boston FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta in a press conference this morning. U.S, Attorney Andrew Lelling called the matter a “conspiracy nationwide in scope” in the same media appearance.

“These parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” the federal prosecutor added. “They include, for example, CEOs of private and public companies, successful securities and real estate investors, two well-known actresses, a famous fashion designer and the co-chairman of a global law firm.”

“There are more than that, but I’m not prepared to give you a total,” Lelling said too of the ongoing investigation, noting “it remains to be seen whether we charge any of the students.”

Loughlin and her spouse Mossimo Gianulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” asserts the Grand Jury indictment.

Gianulli has been charged.

Reps for Huffman and Loughlin did not return request for comment.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.