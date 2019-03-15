Mocked mercilessly on social media, actress Felicity Huffman today deleted her Instagram and accounts.

The former Desperate Housewives star is out on $250,000 bail for her alleged involvement in a college admissions cheating scandal. Huffman used the social media accounts mostly for inspirational posts, and had almost 600,000 Instagram followers; her Twitter count isn’t known.

Professional comedians had a field day with Huffman’s dilemma, and regular posters were just as vicious toward her.

all the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) March 12, 2019

just paid 425k to get my daughter into a Color Me Mine — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 13, 2019

From tonight’s #LNSM: Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, back in the news! pic.twitter.com/pbeIPiHuOO — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) March 13, 2019

The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this shit show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer 🙈 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 12, 2019

Huffman is one of 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, accused of bribes to various officials to get their children into select colleges. Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.