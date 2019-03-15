Mocked mercilessly on social media, actress Felicity Huffman today deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The former Desperate Housewives star is out on $250,000 bail for her alleged involvement in a college admissions cheating scandal. Huffman used the social media accounts mostly for inspirational posts, and had almost 600,000 Instagram followers; her Twitter count isn’t known.
Professional comedians had a field day with Huffman’s dilemma, and regular posters were just as vicious toward her.
Huffman is one of 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, accused of bribes to various officials to get their children into select colleges. Huffman has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.