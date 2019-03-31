After announcing the June 2 premiere date of the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead at WonderCon, AMC chased the news with a trailer that gives a look at the new — and bloody — season of zombie series.

A little over three minutes, the trailer gives a generous look at the new season of The Walking Dead spinoff. The body count of walkers is very high as we are treated to a lot of stab-the-undead-in-the-eye action, but at the very end of the trailer, we see a familiar face added to the mix: Dwight from The Walking Dead. Played by Austin Amelio, the character will crossover from TWD to FWTD this season.

On Saturday Amelio joined Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Alexa Nisenson on a WonderCon panel along with surprise guest and returning cast member Ruben Blades. They were also joined by executive producers and showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, executive producer Scott M. Gimple and director Michael Satrazemis.

In Fear the Walking Dead season five, the group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.

Watch the new trailer above.