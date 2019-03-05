EXCLUSIVE: Karen David is the latest to be thrown into the world of zombie survival in AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead. The Galavant actress has been added as a series regular on The Walking Dead spinoff for season 5.

Considering it is The Walking Dead universe (would it be called the Deadiverse?) not much can be said about the forthcoming season. While a lot has been kept tightly under wraps, David will be playing a character named “Grace.” My guess is she will be hunting some zombies while dealing with her own personal demons — but that’s just me.

David has also appeared on numerous TV shows including the CW’s freshman series Legacies as well as Barry and Once Upon a Time. On the film side, she starred alongside Danny Pudi in Lena Khan’s The Tiger Hunter as well as Jaraad Virani’s upcoming film In Heaven’s Hands.

She is repped by Zero Gravity Management, SDB Partners, Viewpoint and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios. David joins series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.