Be ready, Fear returns on June 2. AMC announced today that Fear the Walking Dead will return June 2 (at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT) for its Season 5 premiere and that it will lead into the new supernatural horror drama, NOS4A2 (at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT), which is based on Joe Hill’s namesake 2013 fantasy novel.

The trailer for Season 5 will be released Sunday after it is screened for fans at WonderCon, the pop culture expo at Anaheim Convention Center this weekend. The brand is making a big push at the convention with an “all-hands-on-deck” panel that features showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, fellow executive producer Scott M. Gimple, and director Michael Satrazemisnine as well as nine cast members: Lennie James, Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, and Austin Amelio.

Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group, said the rejuvenated series (which is the #4 drama on cable among adults 18-49) is moving in an exciting direction. “Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg brilliantly reinvented Fear in its fourth season to much critical acclaim and we can’t wait to share with fans what they have in store for Season 5.”

The Season 5 set-up synopsis: “The group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones (James) leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

Produced by AMC Studios, Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero.