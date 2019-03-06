EXCLUSIVE: Alexa Nisenson, who has appeared as the recurring character on the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

Nisenson plays Charlie on the AMC series. Her character has faced the demons of her dark past and now has found her place amongst her new family and will continue to seek redemption in the forthcoming season of The Walking Dead spinoff.

Prior to Fear the Walking Dead, Nisenson appeared in Orphan Horse, Fist Fight and Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life.

The news of Nisenson as series regular on Fear comes a day after Karen David joined the cast. They join series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman. Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios.

Nisenson is repped by Paradigm, J Pervis and attorney Matt Rosen.