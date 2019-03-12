EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Flores, Jr. has been cast in Fear Street, the trilogy of films based on the novels of the same title by R.L. Stein. The first installment to the 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment adaptation is being helmed by Leigh Janiak, who will also direct the third film in the Fear Street series, while Alex Ross Perry will direct the second pic.

Flores, Jr. joins Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch, both of whom were previously announced as the leads. He’ll play Josh, described as a bit of a loner, smart, kind and resourceful, who prefers internet chat rooms to high school and is obsessed with conspiracy theories.

Production is slated to begin this month in Atlanta. Jason Young will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Flores, Jr, who has appeared in films like Ride Along and Transformers: The Last Knight, can next be seen in the Netflix McG-directed comedy Rim Of The World, which will be available to stream in May. He’s repped by Osbrink, Matt Sherman Management, and attorney Darrell Miller.