EXCLUSIVE: Female-empowered content is rising in the faith-based arena. Third Coast Content, an Endeavor Content-backed production company overseen by long-time faith film executive, Ben Howard (Facing the Giants, Fireproof, Courageous, War Room and I Can Only Imagine) and indie production company Sycamore Pictures (The Way, Way Back, Begin Again and The Hollars) are joining together on the faith-based film entitled Arise.

From a screenplay written by Paige Collins and Mark Freiburger, Arise is based on the Biblical account of the only female warrior in the history of ancient Israel. The story follows a people who have undergone years of oppression at the hands of King Jabin of Canaan. Against this backdrop, an ordinary woman named Deborah is called by to rise up and deliver an unexpected victory for the chosen people of Israel. For those of you who know the Bible, the story will be set during the time of Israel’s judges (Book of Judges).

The film is being produced by Ben Howard (CEO of Third Coast Content) along with Tom Rice and Ben Nearn of Sycamore Pictures and screenwriter Collins.

“Arise represents a giant step forward for this genre as the first faith-based film to depict a woman in a position of leadership and authority,” Howard said in a statement. “It couldn’t be timelier. I believe the themes of women’s empowerment, justice and faith, along with a strong, dynamic female lead in the character of Deborah will resonate with our core audience.”

The producers say that they hope Arise joins the success of about a half-a-dozen epics taken from Biblical stories, including The Passion of the Christ, Noah, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Risen, The Nativity Story and Son of God.