A New York grand jury has subpoenaed records from at least two smartphone manufacturers as part of a criminal investigation into ’s data deals with large technology companies.

The story, first reported by the New York Times, cites anonymous sources familiar with the grand jury requests. Federal prosecutors have been looking into the social media giant’s deals with more than 150 firms to share data on hundreds of millions of users. Customers for that reportedly included Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Sony, each of whom had agreements to see user friends, contact information and other data without consent.

Facebook has allegedly ended most of the partnerships over the past two years. Facebook stated that it is cooperating with investigators. ““We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions and pledged that we will continue to do so.”