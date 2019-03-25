Fresh off of the SXSW premiere of their first directorial feature, Extra Ordinary, filmmaking pair Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern have inked with 1stAveMachine and The Gotham Group for literary representation.

The Ireland-based duo, collectively known as “Daddy”, is expanding their relationship with 1stAveMachine from commercial representation as part of the company’s strategic alliance with The Gotham Group to help develop its talent pool of commercial directors and creatives into other platforms including film and television.

Extra Ordinary stars Maeve Higgins, Barry Ward, Will Forte, and Claudia O’Doherty. The supernatural comedy follows Rose, a mostly sweet and mostly lonely small-town driving instructor, who must use her supernatural talent to save the daughter of Martin, also mostly sweet and lonely, from a washed-up rock star, who is using her in a satanic pact that will reignite his fame.

Loughman and Ahern are also currently writing an original screenplay for Aardman Animations.