Nearly two weeks after CNN took heavy flak for hiring Sarah Isgur Flores as political editor, the former top DOJ spokesperson under Attorney General Jeff Sessions tweeted that she is back from vacation and will start at CNN next month – as a political analyst.

It’s been a great vacation but I am back on twitter! And news: I will go to CNN as a Political Analyst instead. Will start next month on air and on line. See y’all soon! — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) March 8, 2019

CNN hired Flores as a political editor to coordinate political coverage for the 2020 election, Politico reported first.

Hue and cry arose inside and outside the company, given her connections to the Donald Trump administration, not to mention her lack of any journalism experience — other than, most recently, massaging DOJ message at them.

CNN also said she would not have editorial control over 2020 coverage, including debates broadcasts.