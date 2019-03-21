Refresh for updates: Trailblazing TV producer and writer Eunetta T. Boone died Wednesday and Hollywood took to social media to honor the entertainment pioneer who worked on shows that put a deserved spotlight on stories and talent from the black community. That credit list included The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Living Single, The Parent ‘Hood, The Hughleys, My Wife and Kids, One on One and most recently Raven’s Home.
Raven-Symoné said in a heartfelt statement: “My heart is heavy following the loss of Raven’s Home executive producer Eunetta Boone.” She continued, “Eunetta was a pioneer and an inspiration to everyone she met. She was a masterful storyteller, an empathetic leader and a beacon of light to so many. I’m sending love and my deepest sympathies to Eunetta’s family and friends and all who knew and loved her. She will be missed. Thank you for everything Eunetta.”
Others also chimed in to honor Boone including filmmaker Ava DuVernay. She praised her work and recognized her as a pioneering veteran who worked as a screenwriting instructor at UCLA Extension in between gigs. “Rest well, sweet lady,” she wrote. “Thanks for the laughs.”
Director Eric Dean Seaton, who worked on Raven’s Home and its predecessor That’s So Raven as well as Grown-ish, Modern Family and The Cool Kids, remembered her on Instagram. “Eunetta Boone was always cool, always special and always fun,” he wrote. “Prayers to you and your family. Another angel looking down on us with a protective wing.”
Read more tributes below from those that worked with and knew Boone.
Sending love and prayers to this lovely human. Eunetta Boone was always cool, always special and always fun. Prayers to you and your family. Another angel looking down on us with a protective wing. RIP. Note to self, take more photos with all the cool people you come across because the memories are forever. Oh and my favorite Eunetta quote: “I may be a bullshitter but I’m not a liar.” LOL.