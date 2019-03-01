EXCLUSIVE: Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the screenwriters behind CBS Films’ upcoming Cole Sprouse starrer, Five Feet Apart, have been tapped by the studio to write the screenplay based on the social media sensation Esther the Wonder Pig. Jack Leslie and Lauren Shuler Donner of Donners’ Company, the company that produced the animal rescue films Free Willy and Hotel for Dogs, are producing this project.

The pic will follow the true story of how a couple adopts what they believe is a pigmy pig, also sometimes colloquially referred to as a micro piglet. Esther joins the family at five pounds and then grows to 650 inspiring the local community and millions of online followers in the process.

After adopting Esther, real-life couple, Steve Jenkins and Derek Walter opened the Happily Ever Esther Farm Sanctuary, where they could care for Esther and other animals in need. Jenkins and Walter, along with Caprice Crane, have since written three NYT bestselling books: Esther The Wonder Pig, Happily Ever Esther, and the picture book of Esther The Wonder Pig. They’re currently working on another children’s book and a cookbook titled Esther Approved! Esther, Jenkins, Walter, and Crane are repped by Trident Media Group and LaPolt Law.

Mark Ross will oversee production on behalf of CBS Films.

Donners’ Company’s slate includes a film adaptation of Sherman Alexie’s The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian at Fox 2000, Tommy Orange’s critically-acclaimed novel, There There for HBO, and female actioner, Twin Blades, for Cristal Pictures.

Daughtry and Iaconis, co-scribes of the soon-to-be-released horror film, The Curse of La Llorona, from Warner Bros and producer James Wan, are repped by Lit Entertainment Group and Verve.