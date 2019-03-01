With sports gambling becoming increasingly legal and common across the country, ESPN is moving to serve the demand with Daily Wager, a new one-hour news and information show about sports betting.

Starting March 11, the show will air Monday through Friday on ESPNews at 6 PM ET and stream live on the ESPN app. It will originate from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, CT. ESPN talent will appear on the show to provide analysis and information, but will not handicap games, per the announcement.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN sports betting analyst, will host the show. He and on-air experts and ESPN reporters and analysts will assess analytics and point spreads, with an eye toward how the day’s sports news will affect betting.

“ESPN’s mission is to serve sports fans,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN EVP and Executive Editor, Studio Production. “The sports betting environment has changed and interest is increasing at unprecedented levels. ESPN is going to have a strong and vibrant presence across our platforms, and the launch of Daily Wager is the next step in what has already been underway for some time.”

Last spring, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law that prevented states from legalizing gambling. As a helpful map and legislation tracker on ESPN.com points out, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and a handful of other states passed laws allowing betting, with New York, Connecticut and several others in the process of doing so.

Daily Wager joins existing sports betting coverage across ESPN platforms, including podcasts and digital content. The mother-ship network also delivers “Bad Beats,” a sardonic segment looking at heart-breaking losses against the spread on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

“Stanford” Steve Coughlin, who co-hosts “Bad Beats” with Van Pelt, will be a regular contributor to Daily Wager. Other contributors will include Chris “The Bear” Fallica, David Purdum, Anita Marks, Preston Johnson and Joe Fortenbaugh.

ESPN said its stats and information resources will be tapped by the show, with the screen being modified to include graphics displaying betting news, lines and information.