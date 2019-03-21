Paul Alan Smith and Lee Rosenbaum’s ESArtists has brought on literary agent Neda Niroumand and manager Sonia Gambaro.

Niroumand brings a strong client roster to ESArtists, including writer Justin Monjo, whose movie Storm Boy, starring Geoffrey Rush, will be released in the U.S. this spring; Philip Stark (That ’70s Show, Dog With A Blog); Cailan Rose (The Mayor, Bizaardvark); BAFTA Award-winner Alex Rose; Michele Giannusa (Dead Girls Detective Agency) and award-winning director Vincent Lannoo (Trepalium).

Niroumand was most recently a literary agent at Buchwald, and before that she successfully ran her own management and production company. She previously launched the Literary Department at Vince Cirrincione & Associates, held a position with The Gersh Agency and spent time at Kustom Entertainment and MGM.

Producer/manager Gambaro brings a strong roster of clients from her company Pollinate Entertainment, including publisher Emet Comics; Lorien McKenna (Inside Out, Up, Brave); writer/director VR wunderkind Edward Robles (Dispatch); award-winning writer Q. Terah Jackson; Spanish novelist Borja Cabada and actor Hisham Fageeh, star of Barakah Meets Barakah, Saudi Arabia’s official foreign language entry for the 89th Academy Awards.

Prior to starting Pollinate, Gambaro spent time at Madhouse Entertainment, Televisa USA (Chasing Life, Devious Maids) and Paradigm.