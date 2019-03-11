After a nine-year stint as head of comedy development at Warner Bros. TV, Erin Wehrenberg is returning to the network side of the business. She has been named SVP, Network Comedy for ABC Entertainment.

Wehrenberg will lead ABC’s comedy development department, reporting to ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. Wehrenberg, who will start March 25, will succeed ABC’s previous head of comedy Jamila Hunter who left in October to join Kenya Barris’ Netflix-based production company.

ABC identified Wehrenberg in January but it took awhile for her exit from WBTV to be worked out. The studio is expected to name a replacement in the near future.

“We are so incredibly fortunate to have Erin join us as the creative force leading our comedy development team,” Burke said in making the announcement. “Erin’s relationships, depth of experience, and taste will no doubt guide us to the next generation of hit ABC comedies, as she has a strategic eye for what connects us through laughter. I have wanted to work with her again since our NBC days, and I’m so happy she chose to join the talented team here at ABC.”

As SVP and head of Comedy Development for WBTV since 2009, Wehrenberg oversaw the development of ABC’s Splitting Up Together and Suburgatory; along with NBC’s Trial & Error, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and the reboot of Murphy Brown as well as the upcoming Shrill on Hulu, starring Aidy Bryant; and AJ and the Queen, on Netflix, starring RuPaul Charles.

“We are so incredibly appreciative of Erin and all that she has accomplished with Warner Bros. Television during her 10 years at the Studio,” said Susan Rovner, EVP, Warner Bros. TV, and Co-President, Warner Horizon Scripted TV. “We wish her nothing but the best at ABC.”

Prior to joining WBTV, Wehrenberg was head of Comedy Development and Current Programming at Universal Media Studios.

Wehrenberg began her career at NBC, where she spent more than a decade rising through the executive ranks, from manager to EVP, Current Series, a post she held for nearly four years. During her tenure there, she supervised creative aspects of such series as Friends, Freaks and Geeks, Friday Night Lights, The Office and 30 Rock.