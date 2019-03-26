Entertainment One (eOne) and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE) have inked a multi-year, multi-territory distribution agreement whereby Universal will serve as the home entertainment distributor of eOne’s diverse offerings across both transactional physical and digital formats. The news was announced today by Steve Bertram, eOne’s President, Film & Television as well as Eddie Cunningham, President, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The newly signed agreement between the two companies covers film, television and select family content and includes all sales, marketing and distribution, spanning the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

“This new global partnership with Universal builds on our shared commitment to bring compelling content to audiences around the world, said Bertam. Our recent and upcoming collaborations on titles from eOne partners MAKEREADY, DreamWorks Pictures and Participant Media underscore the strong foundation for our growing relationship. As eOne continues to expand its focus on producing and financing premium film and television properties, we are very excited to partner with UPHE whose expertise, scale and deep customer relationships have made them market leaders year after year.”

“UPHE is very pleased to become eOne’s home entertainment distributor in territories around the world,” said Cunningham. “We are delighted to add eOne’s premier entertainment portfolio to UPHE’s global distribution organization and look forward to working with our physical and digital retail partners to drive this business forward.”

This agreement complements the existing theatrical marketing and distribution partnership between eOne and Universal Pictures International announced earlier this year for the Australian and New Zealand markets. UPHE will also begin to market and distribute eOne’s ever-expanding catalog of new and existing properties in Australia in May, beginning with the Academy Award Best Picture winner, Green Book.