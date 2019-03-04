Endeavour Morse is back for a seventh season after the period drama starring the eponymous detective was renewed by ITV.

The British commercial broadcaster handed Mammoth Screen-produced Endeavour, which airs on PBS in the U.S., a new set of films. It is likely to return for four new episodes.

The show, which charts the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, played by Shaun Evans, alongside his mentor DI Fred Thursday, played by Roger Allam.

Creator Russell Lewis, who has penned all of the 27 Endeavour screenplays to date, continues in this role. The new series, which will air in 2020, will be set in 1970 and production will take places later this year in Oxford. Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler will exec produce Lewis and WGBH’s Rebecca Eaton. ITV Studios Global Entertainment distributes.

Lewis said, “We’re thrilled ITV has asked #TeamEndeavour to continue to add to the Casebook of Colin Dexter’s immortal creation, and take E. Morse and Oxford’s Finest into a new decade of decimalisation, package holidays, the Oil Crisis, Blackouts, Three Day Weeks, and Europa Endlos.”

Mammoth Screen’s Timmer said, “We’ve been thrilled with the response to Series six – it’s testament to Russell Lewis’ continuing cleverness and also the brilliant partnership between Shaun Evans and Roger Allam as Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday. The 1970s are calling us, and we can’t wait.”

Head of Drama at ITV, Polly Hill added, “We’re incredibly proud of Endeavour and delighted to have recommissioned the drama for a seventh series. Writer and creator Russell Lewis continues to engage viewers with carefully crafted stories for Endeavour and Thursday as we move into the 1970s. We’re grateful to the production team at Mammoth Screen for continuing to deliver such a high-quality drama.”