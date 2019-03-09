Endeavor has returned the $400M investment it received from the Saudi Public Investment Fund following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Deadline has confirmed that the Patrick Whitesell and Ari Emanuel headed has handed back the investment over the past month.

This completes the process that CEO Emanuel began last year following Khashoggi’s disappearance from the Saudi consulate in Turkey. In October at Mipcom, Emanuel said that he was “personally really concerned” and that the company was “monitoring the situation”.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, also known as PIF, is run by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who according to the CIA ordered Washington Post contributor Khashoggi’s murder.

It has invested in a number of other U.S. businesses including Uber and Deadline owner Penske Media Corporation.

Last year, ahead of the assassination plot, Bin Salman made a high-profile visit to Hollywood, where he dined with the likes of Rupert Murdoch, Disney boss Bob Iger, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey and Kobe Bryant.