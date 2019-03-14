The return of Fox’s Empire from its winter hiatus Wednesday took a tumble from its fall finale, drawing 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, the second-lowest numbers to date for the hip-hop drama.

It still was the night’s second highest-rated show in primetime behind CBS’ Survivor (1.5 rating, 7.57M viewers), which also topped the night in viewers.

It was the first episode back for the show since star Jussie Smollet was arrested and charged with lying about being the victim of an alleged assault in Chicago back in January. The return episode had been in the can for months, well before the alleged attack January 29 and its aftermath.

Smollett was in court Thursday in Chicago and pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct. His future on the series playing Jamal Lyon remains in question; it has not yet been renewed for Season 6.

Empire‘s numbers last night were the series’ lowest save for this past fall’s Halloween night episode, which saw a 1.2 rating and 4.2 million viewers. The fall finale episode December 5 did a 1.5 and 5.0 million viewers.

Last season’s midseason return on March 28, 2018 notched a 2.0 rating and 6.2M sets of eyeballs.

Lisa de Moraes contributed to this report.