Netflix has won an auction for the Tiffany Paulsen script Holidate, a package that has Emma Roberts starring and Emmy winner John Whitesell directing.

The romantic comedy revolves around two strangers who are fed up with the pressures of holiday dating and make a deal to be each other’s designated “holidate” over the course of an entire year.

The film is produced by Wonderland’s McG and Mary Viola, who’ve made I Feel Pretty and The Duff. This is the company’s fifth project with Netflix after The Babysitter, When We First Met, the currently in-production Tall Girl, and the upcoming family action film Rim of the World.

Roberts’ credits include We’re the Millers and Scream Queens, and she’s part of the cast of American Horror Story: Apocalypse. Whitesell directed Big Momma’s House 2 and Malibu’s Most Wanted.

Paulsen is a former ABC/Disney writing fellow who has developed projects with Halle Berry, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Love Hewitt. She scripted the Roberts-starrer Nancy Drew and also a sequel to Adventures In Babysitting. She’s working at Netflix on an adaptation of Auntie Claus and just sold a family comedy to Freeform. She made her directing debut on The Swan.

Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment, Wonderland and Whitesell are with WME, and Paulsen is repped by Verve and Industry.