Golden Globe winner Bill Nighy (Page Eight), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Callum Turner ( Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones), and Miranda Hart (Miranda) are set to co-star in Emma, the latest adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel from Focus Features and Working Title. Autumn de Wilde is directing the pic with Anya Taylor-Joy starring in the titular role.

Josh O’Connor, Rupert Graves, Amber Anderson, and Tanya Reynolds have also been cast in the film, which is slated to go before cameras this week in England.

Eleanor Catton adapted the screenplay with Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner as well as Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin producing.

Focus and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.