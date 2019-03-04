EXCLUSIVE: Young & Hungry star Emily Osment has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Brittany Snow and Megalyn Echikunwoke in Fox’s drama pilot based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters. The untitled project (fka Sisters) hails from Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, as well as the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America.

Written by Weisman based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks, with Leslye Headland set to direct the pilot, the drama centers on Julia Bechley (Snow), an only child who finds her life turned upside down when her father is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters, Roxy (Osment) and Edie (Echikunwoke) – both of whom quickly become a part of her now redefined family.

Osment’s Roxy is a feisty, unfiltered & impulsive, irrepressible “compact spark plug of a woman.” She is a former Olympic gymnast who is now a “Sports Legend of Yesteryear.” Timothy Hutton and Mustafa Elzein also star.

Network Ten

Weisman executive produces with Headland, True Jack’s Katims and Jeni Mulein, Banks and Endemol Shine North America president Sharon Levy. Universal produces in association with Endemol Shine North America and Fox Entertainment.

Australian series Sisters, in which Roxy was played by Lucy Durack, premiered its seven-episode first season on Network Ten in October 2017 and launched as a Netflix Original Series on September 1, 2018.

Osment headlined Freeform’s popular comedy series Young & Hungry which aired for five seasons. She is recurring on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. Osment is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 & attorney Bill Sobel.