EXCLUSIVE: Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Not Fade Away, a feature from Annapurna Pictures that has David O. Russell and John Krasinski attached as producers. It’s based on a 2015 memoir Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found by Rebecca Alexander who, born with a rare genetic mutation that caused her to lose her sight and hearing over time, beat the odds and expectations of her prognosis.

Lindsey Ferrentino is adapting the screenplay.

We hear that neither Russell nor Krasinski is looking to direct the adaptation. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger will produce through their Sunday Night banner with Russell and Matthew Budman.

Krasinski’s on tap to write and direct the sequel to A Quiet Place for Paramount, with Blunt also reprising her role in the film. That has been dated for a May 15, 2020, release.

The Golden Globe-winning actress most recently gave an enchanting interpretation of everyone’s favorite nanny in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns and next will be seen starring in Jungle Cruise opposite Dwayne Johnson. She’s repped by CAA.

Ferrentino is also repped by CAA as well as Under New Mgmt in the UK.