EXCLUSIVE: New Amsterdam’s Zabryna Guevara is set as a series regular opposite Allison Tolman and Donald Faison in Emergence, NBC’s mystery drama pilot from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios.

Written by Fazekas and Butters and directed by McGuigan, Emergence is a character-driven genre thriller that centers on Jo (Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child, Piper (Alexa Skye Swinton), she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Guevara will play Abby, a pediatrician who is a longtime friend of Jo.

Guevara stars as Dora in NBC’s breakout drama series New Amsterdam and in CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story. She will be seen next month opposite Ginnifer Goodwin and James Frain in CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone reboot. She also co-stars in indie film Swallow which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Guevara is repped by JWS Entertainment and The Kohner Agency.