EXCLUSIVE: Turn and The Mentalist alum Owain Yeoman is set as a series regular opposite Allison Tolman and Alexa Skye Swinton in Emergence, NBC’s mystery drama pilot from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios.

Written by Fazekas and Butters and directed by McGuigan, Emergence is a character-driven genre thriller that centers on Jo (Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child, Piper (Swinton), she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Yeoman will play Benny, an investigative reporter for Reuters.

Cast also includes Robert Bailey Jr., Clancy Brown and Ashley Aufderheide.

Fazekas and Butters executive produce with McGuigan. Robert Atwood, development executive for the Fazekas & Butters production company, is a producer.

Yeoman most recently starred as Benedict Arnold on AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies. He recently wrapped principal photography on Lionsgate’s SAS: Red Notice opposite Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose and Tom Wilkinson and is currently filming a lead role opposite Katie Holmes in Lakeshore/STX’s feature The Boy 2. Yeoman is repped by ICM Partners and Thruline Entertainment.