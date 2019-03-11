Scrubs alum Donald Faison is set as a lead opposite Allison Tolman in Emergence, NBC’s mystery drama pilot from Kevin (Probably) Saves the World creators/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, director Paul McGuigan and ABC Studios.

Written by Fazekas and Butters and directed by McGuigan, Emergence is a character-driven genre thriller that centers on Jo (Tolman), a police chief who takes in a young child, Piper (Alexa Skye Swinton), she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.

Faison will play Alex, Jo’s (Tollman) Jo’s recently divorced husband and the father of their daughter.

Faison recurs as screenwriter Antoine A’Shawn Anderson on Showtime’s Ray Donovan and recently wrapped feature The Wave. He is repped by UTA and Fuller Law.