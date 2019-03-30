Elton John has joined George Clooney’s call for a boycott of nine hotels owned by the Sultan of Brunei, after the Southeast Asian leader’s nation enacted new laws making homosexual acts punishable by death, starting April 3.

“I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect – as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world,” John said in a statement Saturday.

The Grammy-winning singer and founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation went on to commend Clooney for speaking out on the issue.

“Discrimination on the basis of sexuality is plain wrong and has no place in any society. That’s why I commend my friend, George Clooney, for taking a stand and calling out the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry now being enshrined in law in the nation of Brunei, a place where gay people are brutalized or worse,” the statement continued.

In an exclusive guest column published on Deadline Thursday, Clooney criticized the Brunei’s announcement that the country would impose the death penalty for gay sex or adultery

“On this particular April 3rd the nation of Brunei will begin stoning and whipping to death any of its citizens that are proved to be gay,” Clooney said. “Let that sink in. In the onslaught of news where we see the world backsliding into authoritarianism this stands alone.”

The Oscar-winning star called for members of the public to join him in boycotting hotels, including the Beverly Hills Hotel and the Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Clooney argued that Hollywood is capable of applying pressure to address human rights violations.

“Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” he wrote.

John also took to Twitter Saturday to inform his followers about the issue, and to list the names of the Sultan of Brunei’s nine hotels and their locations.

You can read Elton John’s full statement below.