The Broadway-bound The Devil Wears Prada, with music by Elton John, has found its director: Anna D. Shapiro, Tony Award-winner in 2008 for August: Osage County, was announced today by producers Kevin McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment.

A production time-line and casting will be announced at a later date.

The musical, based on author Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 film from Fox 2000 Pictures starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, will feature music by Sir Elton, lyrics by Shaina Taub and a book by Paul Rudnick.

Shapiro is the artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and in addition to the Tony for August: Osage County, she was nominated in 2011 for directing The Motherf*cker with the Hat in 2011.

In a statement, Shapiro said, “I am truly honored to be a part of this incredible project. Working with Shaina, Paul, and Sir Elton has already proven to be one of the great thrills of my career, and I look forward to bringing Lauren’s beloved world to the stage.”

Prada tells the story of young Andy Sachs (played in the movie by Hathaway) who goes to work for tyrannical magazine editor Miranda Priestly (played in the film by Streep and widely believed to be based on Vogue’s Anna Wintour). The grossed $326 million worldwide, while Weisberger’s novel spent six months on The New York Times bestseller list.

Among Shapiro’s other Broadway credits are Larry David’s Fish in the Dark, last summer’s Straight White Men, Of Mice and Men, and the 2014 production of This Is Our Youth.